Liverpool star Fabinho is of the opinion that the match against Burnley at Turf Moor won’t be easy for the Reds.

After registering three successive wins in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp’s side take on Burnley at Turf Moor tomorrow. Last season, the Reds won both their league matches against Burnley. In the away fixture, the Clarets took the lead thanks to a goal from Jack Cork. However, Liverpool came back strongly and won 3-1 thanks to goals from James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri.

This season, Sean Dyche’s team have begun well. The Clarets beat Southampton 3-0 before losing 2-1 to Arsenal. They then drew 1-1 against Wolves thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Raul Jimenez which canceled Ashley Barnes’ opener.

Fabinho said that tomorrow’s match at Turf Moor won’t be easy for Liverpool. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Brazilian midfielder said: “Burnley are one of the most frustrating teams to play against. You may win against such teams but you have to fight, sweat and really give your all.

“It’s a team that makes things very difficult. In the Premier League it’s not just Burnley, the majority of the teams are like this. Everyone knows that Burnley is a tough game, especially away from home. They’re a team who’ve done really well against tough opposition this season. They got a good result away from home in the last round of games. They’ll be confident and have a player who’ll be full of confidence – [Ashley] Barnes, who has scored a lot of goals.

“We know their style of play, a quality team who play to their strengths with the ball and in the air. We know how difficult it is to play, we know the quality we’re up against and we’ll try and neutralise their threat and be the stronger team.”

Things will certainly be difficult for Liverpool on Saturday as Burnley have done well so far and will be hoping to give the Reds a run for their money. Obviously, the Clarets will heavily rely on Barnes who has scored in each of their league matches so far.

However, Liverpool have been in really good form lately and there’s no doubt that they will be heavy favorites to bag the three points on Saturday.