Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the club’s Champions League group this season is very interesting.

The Reds got a very favorable draw in Group E of the competition which had Napoli, Genk and Red Bull Salzburg. This group looks easy on paper but Klopp sure doesn’t think so.

Speaking about his reaction to the draw, the Liverpool manager told the club’s official website: “Napoli again! I don’t know how often I’ve now played against Napoli, but they’re obviously a very experienced side. I will need now to have another, closer look at Genk and Salzburg, but I already know they are very young, very exciting and very fresh, so it will be interesting, 100 per cent.

SEE MORE: PFA ready to set up meeting with Liverpool over explosive Bobby Duncan transfer row

I don’t think I’ve ever played against Salzburg or Genk, so that’s interesting. It’s how it always is, it’s not an easy group and not a group where we can hide behind anybody. We have to try everything to go through, but we are really looking forward to it like always.

Now we know the opponents, when we were walking off the pitch from training I immediately spoke with Divock about playing Genk! We will do our analysis and research on all three teams, but we know they all played exceptional seasons last year.

Of course, Salzburg are famous for bringing through new players, like they did with Sadio and Naby – they’ve found a lot of others, too. It will be really interesting.”

Liverpool have a very easy group compared to what they had last season. The Reds were drawn alongside PSG, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade. They lost all their away games but won all their home matches which eventually saw them qualify from the group just ahead of Napoli.

Looking at their current group, Liverpool are favorites to win it but have a pretty tough opponent in Napoli. Last season, the Reds lost 1-0 in the away game at Naples thanks to a late goal from Lorenzo Insigne and won the home fixture at Anfield thanks to a goal from Mohamed Salah. Red Bull Salzburg and Genk are teams who Liverpool can easily get the better of but shouldn’t be written off.

Liverpool play their first match of the Champions League against Napoli at Anfield on September 17.