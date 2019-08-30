One of Newcastle highest-profile defenders is being courted by Valencia, the La Liga side are eyeing a move for the ace as an alternative to Napoli star Elseid Hysaj.

According to Spanish outlet Super Deporte, Valencia are eyeing alternatives to Napoli star Elseid Hysaj and Newcastle ace Javier Manquillo is on their shortlist.

Valencia are in need of a signing at right-back following the five-month injury to Cristiano Piccini, the La Liga side were keen on a loan move for Hysaj but Napoli are insisting that a purchase option of €18m is mandatory – something that Los Ches aren’t keen on.

This is the only sticking point of the deal, with the report highlighting that personal terms with the Albanian have been agreed.

Another reason why Valencia have changed their stance on Hysaj’s signing is that Piccini is out for five months – and while this is a serious injury it doesn’t warrant a large investment at right-back.

Having Piccini and Hysaj on their books wouldn’t be a good business move.

The alternative signing of Manquillo would make a great deal of sense given that he’s Spanish and is used to the country’s style of play.

Manquillo came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid after being released by Real Madrid as a youngster, the full-back established himself as a prospect and was loaned out to Liverpool in the 2014/15 season. Manquillo was loaned to England once again in 2016/17 as he joined Sunderland, after their relegation the ace joined rivals Newcastle on a permanent deal from Atleti. Manquillo started Newcastle’s first game of the season against Arsenal but has since fallen behind summer signing Emil Krafth. It would be risky of Newcastle to sell Manquillo now that the English transfer window is closed, the former Spain Under-21s star is a versatile option in defence – being comfortable on the left and right side and in a traditional or wing-back role.