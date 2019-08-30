Championship giants Leeds United have beat some of their second tier rivals as well as a club from the Premier League to the signing of this exciting youngster.

Carlisle’s official website announced yesterday that promising youngster Josh Galloway had signed for Championship league leaders Leeds for an undisclosed fee.

The 17-year-old midfield was yet to make a competitive first-team appearances for Carlisle but had looked promising in pre-season encounters.

According to Football Insider, the Peacocks beat some of their Championship rivals and a team from the Premier League to the ace’s signature.

Leeds have a phenomenal academy and a brilliant track record when it comes to using academy graduates in the first-team.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has shown that he’s prepared to give youth a chance. The likes of Ben White, Jamie Shackleton and Kalvin Phillips have all become important players for the side since Bielsa took charge.

This is a great move for Galloway’s development and he’ll be hoping to get some first-team minutes for Leeds in the not so distant future.