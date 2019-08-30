Loads of fans claim Champions League draw is “fixed” after Manchester City handed “easy” group

Loads of football fans flocked to Twitter recently to claim that the Champions League draw is ‘fixed’ after Pep Guardiola’s Man City were handed yet another favourable group.

The draw for the group stages of the competition was carried out in Monaco yesterday, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs and Man City all learning their fates in the process.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs were handed somewhat difficult draws, as they were paired with sides like Ajax, Napoli and Bayern Munich respectively.

The same can’t be said for City though, as Guardiola’s team were drawn in a rather easy group alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta.

And following this, a large number of fans took to Twitter to state that the draw itself was ‘fixed’, with a variety of them clearly not happy with the fact that City were handed such an easy draw.

As seen below, fans far and wide took to social media to made the audacious claim, one that we’re sure isn’t true given that UEFA are one of the world’s biggest governing bodies for sport, and wouldn’t be caught dead doing something like this.

Dinamo, Shaktar in City's group ??? wtf man! For sure its fixed and bribed! Lets see if City can win UCL this year! If they dont, they should seriously consider liquidating! With such easy group what a shame! — Keshen Krish (@KrishKeshen) August 29, 2019

Man City in a fixed group again! ?? — Sean ORiordan (@SeanOR7) August 29, 2019

