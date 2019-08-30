Man United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly regrets not putting more effort in his attempts to seal a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Rumours surrounding Pogba’s future with the club have been rife this summer, with the player even being linked with a €180M move to Real Madrid very recently as per Don Balon.

And amidst all of this, it seems like the Frenchman is regretting not doing more in his attempts to seal a transfer away from the Red Devils ahead of Monday’s deadline.

According to AS, Pogba is regretting not doing all he could in order to leave United this summer, with the French international’s time running out given that the transfer deadline closes on Monday.

Pogba is one of United’s best players, and losing him so late in the window would come as a huge blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Although it now seems unlikely that the midfielder will be leaving Old Trafford before Monday, it won’t be good for fans of the club to hear that Pogba regrets not forcing a move away from their side this summer.

Whether United managed to convince Pogba to remain at Old Trafford for the long term remains to be seen.

However given this report, it seems like the club are going to have a pretty hard time doing this in the windows ahead…