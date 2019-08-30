Chelsea were handed a difficult group in the Champions League yesterday, as the Blues look to impress in their first season back in the competition following their absence last year.

The Blues didn’t compete in last year’s edition of the competition, with the west London side having to deal with playing in the Europa League for the season.

Lampard’s side did end up going into to win the 2019 Europa League, and following this, the club are now back in the Champions League after they secured a top four finish in the Premier League last term.

Chelsea were handed the pretty tough group of Valencia, Ajax and Lille during the group stage draw in Monaco yesterday, with this draw already putting the Blues up against it.

Despite this difficult draw, Blues fans can still be somewhat optimistic in their side’s chances of going all the way and, at least, reaching the final of the competition following the emergence of this stat.

As per Opta, CFC have reached the final of the Champions League during the last two years in which they were drawn in a group with Valencia.

2 – On the two previous occasions @ChelseaFC have been in the same Champions League group as Valencia, the Blues have reached the final (2007-08 and 2011-12). Portent. pic.twitter.com/6DpPHiZmR7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2019

Given this, we’re sure there will be some Blues fans out there who’ll now be more optimistic of their side’s chances of winning the competition come the end of the season, even if it doesn’t look the most likely scenario!