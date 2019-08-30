Amid links to a return to Barcelona, Brazilian superstar Neymar has been pictured in the club’s new home kit, the post from Neymar’s sponsors was quickly deleted.

Barcelona fans have been sent into a frenzy after a picture of Neymar wearing Barcelona’s home shirt was posted to social media.

The image was shared on Instagram by his sponsors ‘Gaga Milano’ – the Italian watch company must have known what they were doing and their post has got everyone excited about Neymar’s potential transfer once again.

Check out the post below:

? Gagamilano, sponsor de Neymar… Cuelga y borra. ? pic.twitter.com/pgQAm5KyWD — agenteFCB (@Agente_FCB) August 30, 2019

Gagamilano, sponsor de Ney, acaba de colgar y borrar esto. Via @indiescabreados pic.twitter.com/hN2J6qlI8y — Dani Senabre (@danisenabre) August 30, 2019

Neymar has been very public with his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, it looked as though Barcelona were nearing an agreement with the French giants over a transfer but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona rejected PSG’s staggering demands of €130m plus Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Mundo Deportivo have since reported that a potential deal is as good as off unless PSG lower their excessive demands.