PSG star left on the bench as Real Madrid move edges closer

It’s probably not the signing that Real Madrid hoped to make from PSG this Summer but it looks like French international keeper Alphonse Areola is on his way to Spain.

Get French Football News Tweeted earlier to say that Areola is on the bench for PSG’s game away to Metz this evening:

Breaking | 19-year-old Marcin Bulka will start for PSG vs Metz tonight, Alphonse Areola on the bench. 17-year-old forward Adil Aouchiche also starts, with Les Parisiens facing an injury crisis in attack. (C+) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 30, 2019

This news followed a report from RMC which suggested that the keeper was close to completing a move to Real Madrid which would see Keylor Navas move to Paris in return.

It suggests that PSG will pay around €13.5m for Navas while Areola will move on loan to Real as part of the deal.

The fact that the Parisians are giving a professional debut to Bulka fully suggests that Areola is on his way out the door.

The Frenchman has played in 75 league games for PSG but they have never looked like they are fully settled on a first choice keeper. Players like Gigi Buffon and Kevin Trapp have failed to hold down the spot and it now looks like Navas is the latest player to try to establish himself.

It would be surprising at this point to the see the Frenchman play much for Zinedine Zidane’s side and it looks like his loan move will simply be to back up Courtois in Madrid.