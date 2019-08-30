Real Madrid star asks Florentino Perez to let him leave as La Liga outfit eye up last-minute €15M transfer

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has asked the club’s president, Florentino Perez, to let him leave the club this summer amid interest in him from Real Betis.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the 21-year-old isn’t happy with his game time in the Spanish capital, and has thus asked Perez to let him leave ahead of ahead of Monday’s deadline.

The report also notes that Betis are willing to fork out €15M to bring the midfielder to the Benito Villamarin this summer.

Uruguayan youngster Valverde has made just 25 first team appearances for Los Blancos over the past few years, with a number of these coming as a substitute.

And amid this, it seems like the player is far from happy regarding his current situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Given that Real have let a number of midfield stars leave the club this summer, such as Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Llorente, Valverde could find himself getting more game time under Zidane this season should he remain with Real beyond next week’s deadline.

It remains to be seen whether Real Betis will be able to get a deal for the Uruguayan over the line in time.

However, if one thing is for certain, it seems like the player definitely won’t be happy should he be made to remain with Real beyond Monday’s deadline if this report is anything to go off.