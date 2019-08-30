Real Madrid’s €60m Summer signing’s future unclear as agent spotted at PSG game

Real Madrid’s scatter-gun transfer policy continues to mystify as they are constantly linked with new players and even big money Summer signings don’t seem to be safe. The case with Luka Jovic is a weird one and there could be one final twist before the transfer window closes.

Jovic originally signed with Real back in June for a fee the Independent reported as being worth around €60m from Frankfurt. Interestingly they completed the Serbian’s purchase from Benfica for only €7m in April before selling him on.

He looked set for a bright future in Madrid with Karim Benzema getting older there was an obvious need for a young prolific centre-forward to step up.

Things started to look ominous when Marca reported via Talksport that Zidane was unconvinced with one of the big Summer signing and it looked like Real were open to sending him out on loan already.

The latest in the story came tonight following a tweet from Get French Football News indicated that a report from Soccerlink suggested that Jovic’s agent had been spotted taking in the PSG game tonight:

Super agent Fali Ramadani, a man who notably manages the interests of Luka Jovic, is at Metz vs PSG tonight, @SoccerLink_ report. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 30, 2019

It’s still looking unclear if Neymar will be playing in Paris this season after he was left out of the squad again so it could be that the Parisians see Jovic as someone who could come in if the Brazilian left.

It should be stressed at this point that there’s no obvious sign of a deal being imminent but it’s abslutely worth keeping an eye on this over the next few days.

Jovic has come on as a late sub in both of Real’s La Liga games so far this season but he wasn’t able to help them find a winner last weekend as they drew 1-1 at home with Real Valladolid.