Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Marcos Rojo will be staying with the club this summer amid reports linking him with a last-minute move away.

Rojo has found first team minutes somewhat hard to come by these past few years, with the Argentine only managing to make a total of 20 appearances in all competitions since the start of the 2017/18 season.

And given this, we couldn’t blame news outlets for linking the player with a move away from Old Trafford for the new season.

The Guardian were reporting that Rojo could very well seal a move away from United ahead of Monday’s deadline, with clubs such as AC Milan and Monaco said to be interested in the Argentine international.

However, it doesn’t seem like Rojo will be going anywhere any time soon if these words from Solskjaer is anything to go off.

As per Manchester Evening News, when speaking about Darmian and Rojo today, the Norwegian stated “I can see maybe maybe Matteo. There has been some interest in him, Marcos is staying definitely. We have a squad now which is less in numbers but still big enough and strong enough.”

Given this, it looks like Rojo is definitely going to be remaining at Old Trafford beyond next week’s transfer deadline.

Given that United recently acquired Maguire from Leicester City, it doesn’t seem as if Rojo is going to be securing a first team spot under Solskjaer any time soon.

Despite this, it seems like the Norwegian still values the defender as an important part of his squad ahead of the rest of the season.