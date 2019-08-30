Arsenal are reportedly interested in Roma’s Cengiz Under and many Gunners fans are not happy with this.

A report from Il Messaggero claimed that the Gunners and Spurs are interested in signing Under. The Turkish international has scored 15 goals and has provided 13 assists in 66 appearances for the Giallorossi so far.

Under has established himself as one of the most talented youngsters in Serie A but many Arsenal fans are not too happy with the prospect of him coming to the Emirates.

Many Gunners supporters said on Twitter that since they already have Nicolas Pepe, they don’t need to sign Under. Here are some of the tweets from Arsenal fans regarding the 22-year-old being linked to the club.

Stop reporting this rumour every couple of months l, it’s bullshit, especially since we have only just signed Pepe who plays the same position — another arsenal fan account (@nomorenames7) August 29, 2019

doesn’t he play the same position as pepe? — Arjun AV (@thearjunav) August 29, 2019

Is this a joke. Were we not linked with him for the last 2 windows. — Brendin (@Brendin03) August 29, 2019

Please start focusing on your back line and midfield. ?

Pepe, Laca and Aub should be sufficient. Sell Xhaka, Sell Nacho , Sell Mustafi, Sell Mkhitaryan. So sick and tired of seeing the same crap playing. #AFTVmedia #Arsenal — PapiMento (@PapiMento_Ajax) August 29, 2019

Arsenal already have a number of suitable attacking options in the likes of Aubameyang, Lacazette and Pepe. The Gunners should be more focused on getting some defensive reinforcements in January or next summer.