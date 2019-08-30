Video: Man United youngster Angel Gomes scores sensational individual goal

There’s clearly an effort from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get more of the young players into the first team at Old Trafford. Mason Greenwood has been the player getting a lot of attention recently but Angel Gomes has been impressive for the youth teams for a while now.

He scored this fantastic goal for the U23’s against West Ham at Old Trafford tonight:

Yes, @AGomes_47 ?— what a strike! ? There could be plenty more of this to come, so make sure you tune in to #MUTV now for LIVE match coverage ? https://t.co/6tjkfj7o22 pic.twitter.com/Iiht2IyIbY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 30, 2019

It’s exactly the type of play that missing from the lacklustre performance against Crystal Palace at the weekend. Nobody wanted to pick the ball up and drive at the defence and they struggled to create anything.

If he keeps this up he will be in the first team very soon.