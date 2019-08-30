Some Arsenal fans are pleased with their group for this season’s Europa League following the draw this afternoon. Fans will expect the Gunners to reach the final.

Arsenal have been drawn in a group alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria for this season’s Europa League competition.

The most difficult challenge will be facing Bundesliga side Frankfurt, the German club reached the semi-finals of the competition last season before being knocked out by eventual winners Chelsea on penalties.

Liege are currently sitting at the top of the Belgian First Division while Vitoria are towards the bottom end of Portugal’s top-flight.

Take a look at Arsenal’s group for the competition below:

Whilst Arsenal’s group isn’t the easiest, the Gunners have the benefit of playing teams that are located relatively close to England. The north London club won’t have to take any lengthy trips into Europe to play their games.

This is a massive win in itself as the Gunners will be expected to maintain good form in the Premier League whenever the return from their Europa League travels.

Here’s how fans reacted to the draw:

Perfect group ? — 1 an ???? (@ClmentPluvinag1) August 30, 2019

Short away trips. Love it. Frankfurt will be tricky but should be no issue for us. — s_hadi14 (@1ionsx) August 30, 2019

No long trips! — Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) August 30, 2019

Announce Europa league winners — Clockend Joe (@ClockendJoe_) August 30, 2019

We better win it this time. — ? Kris ?? ?? (@Santi_Classorla) August 30, 2019

Wake me up when we’re in the final — TheNewzMaker (@MakerNewz) August 30, 2019

Europa League Champions 2020 — Met. (@AFCMet) August 30, 2019

We are Europa League regulars now. That’s a tough pill to swallow as a gunner — F–red (@FrankensteinF2) August 30, 2019

These Gooners couldn’t help but make a dig towards Manchester City:

Harder group in the Europa League than City have in the Champions League — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) August 30, 2019

Still a harder group than Man City’s ucl Group — The NuCatch (@GloriaArsenal) August 30, 2019

After a embarrassing defeat in the Europa League final against rivals Chelsea last season, the Gunners will be hoping to right their wrongs and lift the trophy this year.

Unai Emery’s side have started their Premier League campaign with two wins out of three – leaving them in third place, despite their promising early form, focusing on the Europa League is a necessary given the fierce competition for a top four place.