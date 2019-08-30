Weird stat shows why Barcelona might be some people’s favourites for 2019/20 Champions League title

Barcelona were handed a tricky Champions League group during the draw in Monaco yesterday, as the Blaugrana learned their opponents for the group stages.

Having not won the competition since 2015 despite having the likes of Messi and Suares on their side, Barca will surely be desperate to get heir hands on the trophy this term.

The club have thrown away golden chances to win the competition in the last two seasons, with Ernesto Valverde’s side bottling three goals leads against Roma and Liverpool in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

However, following the acquisitions of De Jong and Griezmann, we’re sure a lot of Barca fans will be confident in their side’s chances of being crowned European champions come May.

And after reading this pretty weird stat, Blaugrana supporters may be even more confident in their side’s chances of winning the competition this term despite being drawn against Inter, Dortmund and Slavia Prague.

As tweeted by Opta, more than a third of clubs that have been drawn in group F since the 2003/04 season have gone on to win the Champions League.

6 – Since the current format of the UEFA Champions League began in 2003-04, six of the 16 teams to win the trophy were drawn in to Group F (38%). Anticipation. #UCLdraw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2019

Whether Barca end up going onto to win the competition from here on out remains to be seen, however, given this stat, we’re sure fans of the club will be a bit more optimistic regarding their side’s chances going into their campaign…