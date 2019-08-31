AC Milan are reportedly set for a busy end to the summer transfer window as they continue to look to bolster Marco Giampaolo’s attacking options.

The Rossoneri suffered defeat in their Serie A season opener last weekend at Udinese, and their troubles in attack seem to be continuing from pre-season.

In turn, Giampaolo will perhaps hope to see one more signing arrive in that department to not only score goals but also to help Krzysztof Piatek rediscover his touch in front of goal too.

According to respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan are considering alternative options to top target Angel Correa as finding an agreement with Atletico Madrid has proven to be difficult, with Everton Soares emerging as one.

However, it’s added in the report that finding an agreement remains complicated for the €35m+ rated Brazilian international too. In turn, it remains to be seen if Milan can make an offer that convinces Gremio to green light an exit.

Meanwhile, that’s not the only Correa alternative that Milan are said to be eyeing, with La Gazzetta dello Sport noting that Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz is also being considered by the Italian giants.

Given his lack of experience and as he has yet to show that he can deliver at the highest level on a regular basis, it remains to be seen whether or not that would be the most sensible of signings given Milan need someone more proven to ensure that they secure Champions League qualification this time round.

While that would cover potential incomings, an outgoing has been confirmed with Diego Laxalt joining Torino on an initial loan move, as confirmed by the Granata in their post below.

As per Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Torino have paid €500,000 for the season-long loan deal, while they have an option to buy the Uruguayan international outright for €11.5m next summer.

Given the addition of Theo Hernandez this summer coupled with Ricardo Rodriguez offering cover and competition at left-back, Milan were stacked in that position and so the exit of Laxalt would appear to make sense while veteran Ivan Strinic was released last week.