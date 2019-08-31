Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is reportedly edging ever closer to securing a move away from the Gunners to join Besiktas on loan.

The 27-year-old struggled for playing time last season as he was limited to just 17 appearances across all competitions.

Those struggles look set to continue this year as while he has yet to feature this season, Unai Emery added Dani Ceballos to his squad this summer to add further competition for places which in turn pushes Elneny down the pecking order.

As noted by The Guardian, the Spanish tactician has even advised both the Egyptian international and teammate Shkodran Mustafi to look elsewhere before the transfer deadline around Europe as ultimately he can’t promise them regular playing time.

It looks as though Elneny will at least listen to that advice and act to ensure that he enjoys a more prominent role elsewhere this season rather than sit on the Arsenal bench.

According to the Guardian, Besiktas sporting director Ali Naibi has confirmed that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs and so now the formalities of a move will take place before an announcement is made on the loan switch.

“We have reached an agreement with Arsenal over Mohamed Elneny. He will undergo his medical next. If he passes we will add him to our squad on a loan transfer.”

As noted in the tweet below from deputy news editor Ed Aarons, it has also been claimed that there is an €18m option to buy included in the agreement, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Elneny impresses enough during his loan stint to warrant a permanent exit.

From an Arsenal perspective, they will surely be delighted if they are able to pocket such a hefty fee for a bit-part player next summer, which in turn could help fund Emery’s own signings.