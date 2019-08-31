Barcelona have reportedly been dealt a major blow as Neymar and his representatives now feel as though an exit from Paris Saint-Germain won’t materialise before the transfer deadline.

The Brazilian superstar has enjoyed a prolific spell with the French giants, scoring 51 goals in just 58 appearances while helping them to domestic honours.

However, speculation has been rife this summer over his future, with ongoing talk of a return to Barcelona following a hugely successful stint with the Catalan giants previously.

According to Mundo Deportivo though, it’s now been suggested that his team and perhaps even the 27-year-old himself have conceded defeat in their hopes of getting a deal done before Monday’s transfer deadline, which is a huge blow for the reigning La Liga champions.

With time running out, it’s noted that there is no agreement between the two clubs still and so it would appear as though the chances of seeing Neymar back at the Nou Camp this summer are very slim.

It has also been reported by AS, via the paper edition of L’Equipe, that Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a stumbling block in negotiations between the two clubs as he has refused to be part of a swap deal which would see him leave Barcelona.

It’s suggested that both Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clear Todibo gave their approval, but without Dembele signing it off too, it appears as though the offer will not be enough to convince PSG to sell their talisman.

With that in mind, there is perhaps no real time for the two parties to find a compromise over such a hugely important deal for both sides, and the expectation from the report above at least is that Neymar will still be a PSG player when the window closes next week.