Barcelona have named their line-up to take on Osasuna in La Liga this afternoon, with manager Ernesto Valverde opting to go with the same team he picked for their clash against Real Betis last week.

Barca beat Betis 5-2 last week in what was a brilliant overall performance from the Blaugrana, as they picked up their first three points of the season.

And following this display, Valverde has opted to start the exact same starting XI for his side’s clash against Osasuna in Pamplona this afternoon.

21-year-old forward Carles Perez has retained his place in the club’s starting XI following his goal against Betis last week, with Griezmann and Rafinha set to join the Spaniard in attack today.

The rest of Barca’s team is as normal, with Busquets, Roberto and De Jong starting in midfield ahead of the likes of Arthur Melo and Ivan Rakitic.

Alba, Pique, Lenglet and Semedo have been trusted with helping Marc-Andre Ter Stegen keep Osasuna out of Barca’s goal this afternoon, as Valverde’s side look to leapfrog their opponents with a win today.