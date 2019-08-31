Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino has become the first Brazilian player ever to score 50 goals in the Premier League, the milestone was reached after his strike today.

There’s no doubting that Roberto Firmino is one of the best strikers in the Premier League now that the 27-year-old has become the first Brazilian to score 50 goals in England’s top-flight.

Attackers like Philipe Coutinho, Robinho, Oscar and Willian haven’t got close to this. Although they are attacking midfielders and not out and out forwards.

Firmino (as well as Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus) should be appreciated more by fans as they are two of the only Brazilian strikers to stay in the league for a lengthy period of time.

The milestone was achieved in the 80th minute of this evening’s clash following Firmino’s powerful strike.

5??0?? Premier League goals for Roberto Firmino ? pic.twitter.com/fDVXBV8DOY — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2019

Firmino has been a revelation since joining the Reds, the forward has scored 68 goals in 198 appearances across all competitions.

Firmino has completely changed the way the striker’s role is perceived during his time in Merseyside, the star predominantly works to create chances for teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – whilst also being deadly in front of goal himself.