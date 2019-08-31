Jurgen Klopp has decided to field the same side that beat Arsenal last weekend against Burnley this evening. Here’s how Liverpool fans have reacted to the lineup.

Jurgen Klopp has stuck with the same starting eleven and even substitutes bench for today’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

The Reds should have too much firepower for Sean Dyche’s side, but the Clarets are known for being frustrating opposition.

The Merseyside outfit will have to be physical, their defenders could have a difficult task as they face up against tough strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

Check out Liverpool’s lineup below:

?? TEAM NEWS ?? Our side to face @BurnleyOfficial ? #BURLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2019

Some fans have blasted Klopp’s midfield selection over a lack of creativity, but after a solid performance last week the German can hardly change a winning formula.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans have reacted to the team news:

That midfield oozes creativity — Josh (@KloppStyle) August 31, 2019

bit boring midfield but otherwise a good team. get the three points lads — Alex? (@lfcalexx) August 31, 2019

Everyone complaining about the midfield obviously forgets how difficult it can be against burnley at turf moor. If there’s one game we need the legs and ability the turn the ball over its today.. I’m happy. Let’s get 3pts?? — Bobby Salah (@bevanR77) August 31, 2019

Three points, nothing less — luke (@ftblLukee) August 31, 2019

Predictable. Love it — Niall Collins (@Colliniho) August 31, 2019

Some fans were also disappointed to see that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri weren’t given a chance to shine:

Free Shaqiri — KierownikWodopoju (@BoyBetterKnown_) August 31, 2019

Was hoping shaq or ox would start — Hasan (@HMZ0709) August 31, 2019

Good team, should’ve had Ox though — ? (@FourRoIe) August 31, 2019

Solid team, no Ox or Shaq tho 🙁 — Erik6??? (@SaccountEriik) August 31, 2019

Shaqiri lads, Shaqiri — Rehmaan Kassam (@Nomad2888) August 31, 2019

Liverpool will be expected to overcome Sean Dyche’s side tonight, the Reds have the chance to extend their winning streak to four league games today.

It’s absolutely necessary that Klopp’s side don’t put a foot wrong in the opening stages of the season as the Reds look to get the better of Manchester City in a predicted two-horse title race.