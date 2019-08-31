Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement sign Spurs and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen for €84M ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Real only have until Monday evening to wrap up any last-minute deals that they might have in the pipeline, with the club surely needing to add to their squad given their current injury situation.

And given this, it seems like Los Blancos may finally have reached an agreement to sign Eriksen, with Don Balon reporting that Zidane’s side have agreed to sign the Dane without the Frenchman’s approval.

The report also states that this move will cost the club around €84M, with the player’s future set to be decided within the next 48 hours or so.

Given Real Madrid’s lack of fit creative options in midfield, going for a player like Eriksen certainly doesn’t seem like a bad move at all.

All of James Rodriguez, Isco and Marco Asensio are currently injured, something that leave Los Blancos very thin on the ground in regards to their options in the centre of the park.

Eriksen has shown during these past couple seasons that he’s one of the most creative and talented midfielders the Premier League has to offer.

The Dane has proven to be a key part of Spurs’ side in recent times, however now, it seems like the player’s time in north London could be coming to an end very soon if this report is anything to go off.