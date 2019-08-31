Celtic target left out of squad as important transfer draws closer

Celtic fans may be concerned about tomorrows trip to Ibrox considering how strong Steven Gerrard’s men have looked at home in recent months. What might be an even bigger concern is the possibility that Boli Bolingoli Mbombo will likely be a starter for the game.

Losing Kieran Tierney was always going to be a huge issue for Neil Lennon this season but the Belgian left back has been especially awful. Fortunately for Celtic fans it looks like a further arrival could be close which should solve their issues at left-back.

The Daily Record reported that Greg Taylor was expected to move to Parkhead in the next 24 hours after being left out of the Kilmarnock squad today.

The story also credits Sunderland with an interest in Taylor but it looks like Neil Lennon’s side have won the battle to sign him.

He’s already played over 100 senior games and won a Scotland cap despite being 21 so his signing would be big for Celtic as they try to sort out their defence.

He’s a solid and experienced player in Scotland and would prove to be a huge upgrade over Bolingoli-Mbombo.