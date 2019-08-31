Menu

Chelsea outcast leaves the club on loan with a €42m option to buy

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Sometimes there’s nothing a player can do once a club has decided he’s no longer part of their future. Tiemoue Bakayoko always looked like he would be on his way out this Summer and he’s finally managed to get a move.

The Chelsea website has confirmed the French international has returned to his former club Monaco on loan for the season.

READ MORE: Talks ended: Neymar admits defeat and will stay at PSG next season

Although nothing is mentioned on the Chelsea site, Get French Football News tweeted shortly after to confirm there was an option to buy for Monaco if they wanted to make the deal permanent:

Frank Lampard has been keen to try and integrate some of the club’s younger players into the team and it’s been obvious that Bakayoko was not in his plans this season.

He joined Chelsea in 2017 and played in 29 league games but his performances weren’t good enough to prevent him from being loaned out to AC Milan last year.

Bakayoko-celebrating-for-AC-Milan

Bakayoko celebrating for Milan last season.

He had some good performances in Italy but clearly neither Milan or Chelsea were impressed enough to want to have him in their side for this year.

Hopefully he can find his best form back in Monaco and perhaps push for a recall to the France squad.

More Stories Tiemoue Bakayoko