Chelsea outcast leaves the club on loan with a €42m option to buy

Sometimes there’s nothing a player can do once a club has decided he’s no longer part of their future. Tiemoue Bakayoko always looked like he would be on his way out this Summer and he’s finally managed to get a move.

The Chelsea website has confirmed the French international has returned to his former club Monaco on loan for the season.

Although nothing is mentioned on the Chelsea site, Get French Football News tweeted shortly after to confirm there was an option to buy for Monaco if they wanted to make the deal permanent:

Official | Tiémoué Bakayoko returns to AS Monaco on loan from Chelsea, reported €42m option to buy https://t.co/zkaqpRJEZa — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 31, 2019

Frank Lampard has been keen to try and integrate some of the club’s younger players into the team and it’s been obvious that Bakayoko was not in his plans this season.

He joined Chelsea in 2017 and played in 29 league games but his performances weren’t good enough to prevent him from being loaned out to AC Milan last year.

He had some good performances in Italy but clearly neither Milan or Chelsea were impressed enough to want to have him in their side for this year.

Hopefully he can find his best form back in Monaco and perhaps push for a recall to the France squad.