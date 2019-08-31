Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Osasuna: Injury blows for Valverde, these fans fume over snub

Barcelona face Osasuna on Saturday evening hoping to build on last weekend’s 5-2 win over Real Betis and pick up another three points.

With the international break to follow, coach Ernesto Valverde will hope to see his side sign off on a positive note, but they’ll have to do so without a number of players.

SEE MORE: (Photo) – Neymar fuels transfer rumours by wearing Barcelona shirt

As seen below, the club confirmed the squad for the encounter with Osasuna, but there is no place for Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Neto or Junior Firpo with all five players suffering injury setbacks.

In turn, Valverde will have to find solutions elsewhere again as those individuals were mostly all missing last weekend too, and the Spanish tactician was able to rotate with other key players stepping up to deliver.

The Catalan giants made a losing start to the defence of their La Liga crown, but the win over Betis will have boosted morale and they’ll be hoping for more of the same against Osasuna.

Based on the reaction of some fans below though, they’re not entirely happy with the squad that has been announced, with many calling for Valverde to give other players a chance while in the midst of an injury crisis rather than stick with the same stalwarts again.

Further, many were also left bitterly disappointed over the absence of Carles Alena who seemingly didn’t do enough to convince Valverde to earn a spot in the match-day squad.

Time will tell whether or not the Barcelona boss agrees with the possible selection calls, but he’ll undoubtedly make the decisions that he feels give his side the best possible chance of coming away with something to show for their efforts.

Alena snubbed again ffs — Blaugrana4life??? (@Blaugrana4life3) August 30, 2019

It is a shame to consistently exclude Todibo and Alena. Technical reasons my ass. Valverde and the club sure know how to ruin young players. — ViscaCatalunya (@Luftstalag14) August 30, 2019

Alena should run for his life. — ODUNAYOMI ?? (@Kim_millybaby) August 30, 2019

@ivanrakitic fcuk off from my club.

Where is Alena? — Sir Ernie (@SirErniee) August 30, 2019

Where is @Carlesale10 ?

What is that back passer @ivanrakitic doing here? — Sir Ernie (@SirErniee) August 30, 2019

No Aleña as well ?? — Nizu (@nizu_kj) August 30, 2019

This Valverde is a fraud

How on earth do you exclude Alena?

He’s our future for Christ sake ????? — Kobby ??(Ansu Fati) (@AbednegoKonadu) August 30, 2019