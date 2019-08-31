Man Utd will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace last time out when they face Southampton on Saturday.

The Red Devils started the season well with a big win over Chelsea, but after being held away at Wolves, they suffered their first defeat of the campaign at home against the Eagles.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to see a response from his players, but it remains to be seen if they can return home with a positive result in a tricky encounter.

As noted by the club’s official site, both Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw miss out after suffering injury setbacks in that defeat to Palace, and so Juan Mata and Ashley Young come in to replace them.

In the only other change from Solskjaer, Andreas Pereira is given the nod over Jesse Lingard, and so the Norwegian tactician will hope that his changes have the desired effect and lead to a victory.

Losing Martial will be a blow for the Red Devils though, particularly given that the 23-year-old has bagged two goals and an assist in three Premier League games so far this season in what has been a bright start and a positive reaction to be given a bigger role by the manager.

In his absence, the pressure will be on Marcus Rashford to lead the line and provide the primary goalscoring threat, with Mata and Daniel James set to support him in an attacking trident.