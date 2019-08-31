Arsenal have confirmed that defensive stalwart Nacho Monreal has secured a permanent move to join Real Sociedad on a two-year deal.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners from Malaga in January 2013, and went on to make 251 appearances for the club during his time in north London.

Having won three FA Cups and established himself as a reliable and versatile option for Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery at the back, he will undoubtedly leave with fond memories of Arsenal while also leaving a lasting impression on the Gunners faithful.

Nevertheless, he’s now set for a new challenge in his career as the 33-year-old will likely play out his final few years back in Spain, as Sociedad have confirmed in their official statement that Monreal has put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Having signed Kieran Tierney this summer coupled with the presence of Sead Kolasinac, it seems like a sensible decision from Arsenal to offload Monreal at this stage given that they have long-term options at left-back moving forward.

It also makes sense for the player himself to move on as he’ll likely get a more prominent role at Sociedad rather than spend time on the Arsenal bench for large periods when Tierney returns from his injury issue, and so it’s ultimately a move that suits all parties.

Despite that though, it will be a disappointment for some Arsenal fans to see Monreal leave given what he offered the side coupled with his experience at the back, but they’ll now wish him well for the new chapter in his career.