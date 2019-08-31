Frank Lampard broke a Chelsea record ahead of his side’s clash against Sheffield United today, as the Blues boss named the club’s youngster ever Premier League side.

Lampard’s men take on Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge this afternoon, as they look to secure their first home win of the season following their draw against Leicester at home a couple of weeks back.

For the clash, Lampard has seemingly decided to trust his side’s younger players, with stars such as Tomori, Pulisic, Mount and Abraham all being handed starts.

Your Chelsea team to play Sheffield Utd! ?#CHESHU pic.twitter.com/gN8j1NUyDU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2019

And following this decision, Lampard has managed to set a new club record, as today’s side is the youngest the club have named during the Premier League era in their history as per Opta.

24 – The average age of Chelsea's starting XI against Sheffield United today is 24 years and 158 days – their youngest ever in a Premier League match. Whippersnappers. pic.twitter.com/b4Zdii94jO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see whether the west London club manage to come away from their clash today with all three points, or whether Chris Wilder’s men manage to beat Chelsea’s young side and bag their second win back in the Premier League following their promotion last year.