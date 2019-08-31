Menu

Gerard Pique likes tweet saying ‘how bad’ Barcelona play after Osasuna draw

FC Barcelona
Barcelona stalwart Gerard Pique has liked a tweet which says ‘how bad Barcelona are playing’ after the side’s 2-2 draw in their La Liga clash against Osasuna.

Veteran Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has liked a tweet from Spanish journalist Alfredo Martinez which appears to slam his side’s performance against Osasuna.

The Catalan giants drew 2-2 against the La Liga side earlier today. The tweet that Pique liked translated to “how bad Barcelona plays” in English.

Today’s performance won’t do any favours for Ernesto Valverde as he looks to establish the La Liga champions as the best side in the world after securing the signing of stars Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Take a look at what Pique liked below:

Pique also slammed the referees, a penalty was awarded against the centre-back after a controversial handball:

Pressure will be mounting on Valverde after Pique’s outburst of sorts, whilst the side are missing Lionel Messi – there’s no doubt that they should be winning these kinds of games.

