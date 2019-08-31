Barcelona stalwart Gerard Pique has liked a tweet which says ‘how bad Barcelona are playing’ after the side’s 2-2 draw in their La Liga clash against Osasuna.

The Catalan giants drew 2-2 against the La Liga side earlier today. The tweet that Pique liked translated to “how bad Barcelona plays” in English.

Today’s performance won’t do any favours for Ernesto Valverde as he looks to establish the La Liga champions as the best side in the world after securing the signing of stars Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Take a look at what Pique liked below:

?? Pique has liked a tweet of @Alfremartinezz which says “How bad is Barça playing!” He’s not wrong. Barcelona did NOT play like how they were supposed to today and I couldn’t agree more with him. pic.twitter.com/rlWeTCyVSO — Hagrid ? (@HagridFCB) August 31, 2019

Pique also slammed the referees, a penalty was awarded against the centre-back after a controversial handball:

???PIQUÉ: "El balón me da en la mano, pero no me la puedo cortar. Para mí no es penalti. Al final manda la decisión del árbitro y te puede salir cara o salir cruz" pic.twitter.com/75YgHToJHG — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 31, 2019

Pressure will be mounting on Valverde after Pique’s outburst of sorts, whilst the side are missing Lionel Messi – there’s no doubt that they should be winning these kinds of games.