Chelsea were on the wrong end of a last-minute equaliser against Sheffield United this afternoon, the Blues come away with a point after holding a two-goal lead.

The west London club had looked relatively comfortable for a large period of the game after academy graduate Tammy Abraham’s double.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the 19th minute with this tidy finish.

The Chelsea star extended the side’s lead after pouncing on a defensive error just before the end of the first-half.

Callum Robinson pulled a goal back for the Blades in the 46th minute but it didn’t look as though Chris Wilder’s side would take anything from the game.

That was until the 89th minute, Kurt Zouma turned the ball into the back of his own net after a dangerous cross from Robinson.

Here’s some reaction to the side’s performance, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta was singled out for his display by fans:

Azpilicueta is shocking all of a sudden. Jesus he’s costing us 1-2 goals every game! — Elliot Black (@_ElliotBlack) August 31, 2019

Pathetic from Chelsea! Can’t defend at all this season is going to be long and embarrassing. — Kevin Whyte (@smilerkev) August 31, 2019

Azpi is done for ????? — GROSS MISCONDUCT ? (@Maxie_IsAwesome) August 31, 2019

Azpilicueta is washed up — Siôn Evans (@DatGuyEvvzy) August 31, 2019

Absolutely rubbish. How long do I need to witness attackers get around Azpilecueta? — LivetoRidetoLive (@LiveChelsea1905) August 31, 2019

This defense is shit — Daniel Evans (@Daniel_Evans56) August 31, 2019

2 goals from azpi’s wing

Release the entire defense — Raven_ (@_SendaRaven) August 31, 2019

Azpi can’t defend for his life — . (@ForeverBlue_07) August 31, 2019

It’s a real shame to see that Azpilicueta is becoming the main target of criticism from fans, the Spaniard has been a phenomenal servant to the Blues but he can’t seem to catch a break right now.

Chelsea’s defensive record is shocking, it doesn’t seem as though Frank Lampard will be able to turn this around for some time.

The Blues’ best chance at tightening things up at the back is the return of Antonio Rudiger from injury.