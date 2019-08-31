Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he believes that Alexis Sanchez still has a future at Old Trafford and will feature for the club again.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 30-year-old has secured a season-long loan move to join Inter as he looks to rediscover his best form after a bitterly disappointing stint at United thus far.

SEE MORE: Solskjaer provides future update on Manchester United ace

Following his switch from Arsenal in January 2018, Sanchez has managed to score just five goals and provide only nine assists in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

On one hand, the decision to allow him to move on makes sense, as perhaps he’ll return with more confidence and his form back at the level he showed previously at Arsenal.

However, it could also be argued that Solskjaer has left himself very light up front, as the pressure and responsibility of scoring goals and leading the line for Man Utd will fall on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

That’s a lot to ask of them while also hoping for luck on the injury front, and so while question marks could be raised over the sense in the move, Solskjaer is convinced that Sanchez will be back playing for Man Utd in the future.

“Definitely. This is a loan for a year,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “We expect them to be professional. Go there and represent Manchester United as well. We want them to do well.

“I am sure we will see Alexis back. We have just got to hope that he plays regular football for a year now and then he can find his form.

“I had a chat with him and for me, if I can’t guarantee regular football for Alexis Sanchez it is better for the two of us that he goes and plays in Italy and shows us what we know he is capable of.”

Time will tell if the situation works out the way Solskjaer hopes, and if Sanchez ultimately does still have a future at Old Trafford as a lot can change over the next 10 months.

Nevertheless, it appears as though the United boss is adamant that the Chilean international still has time to prove his worth to the Premier League giants.