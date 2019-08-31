Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Alisson is making progress in his recovery but it will still take some time for him to return to the squad.

The Brazilian international injured his calf during the Reds’ Premier League opener against Norwich City and has since been out of action. In his absence, Adrian has been in goal for Liverpool and has done well so far although he did make a few errors in previous matches.

SEE MORE: “It’s a team that makes things very difficult”- Liverpool star issues Burnley warning to his teammates

During his pre-match press conference, Klopp said that it will take some time for Alisson to be fully fit but was happy that the club has Adrian. As quoted by Liverpool’s official website, the German said: pre-Burnley press conference at Melwood on Friday afternoon, Klopp said: “He [has] made steps, of course, but it was a proper injury, so it will still take time.

How it always is with professional sportsmen, when you have a muscle thing and it takes long, then it takes a while as well until you can bring the muscle to at least the same level it was before.

“A calf muscle is pretty important for jumping – and for a goalie, it is quite important that you can jump from time to time, so it will take time. But, thank God – and hopefully it stays like this – we have a fit Adrian in the back and now in charge, which is good. So far, I am really happy with everything I saw.

“He is a good guy, which is important as well, but most importantly of course he can catch balls and that’s good as well. The solution we found for it is really good, but of course it would be better if Ali was around but that will take still some time.”

Adrian has done a decent job for Liverpool so far but with big matches coming up, the Reds will need Alisson to be fully fit. The Brazilian shot-stopper was adjudged the best keeper of the Champions League ahead of Barcelona’s Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris.

Liverpool play Burnley today and have a good chance of gaining three points before the international break kicks in. After this, Klopp’s lads take on Newcastle United at Anfield before playing their first Champions League match against Napoli in Naples.