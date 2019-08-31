Many Liverpool fans were pleased with Xherdan Shaqiri who didn’t make himself available for the international break.

The Switzerland Football Association wrote on their Twitter page that the 27-year-old decided to focus on his club and would not be available for the upcoming international break which would see the Swiss play two Euro qualifiers against Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar.

?? Nicht zur Verfügung stehen wird Xherdan Shaqiri, der sich entschieden hat, sich vollumfänglich auf seinen Club zu konzentrieren Xherdan Shaqiri ne sera pas à disposition. Il a décidé de se concentrer entièrement sur son club — nationalteams_SFVASF (@SFV_ASF) August 30, 2019

Shaqiri who has scored 22 goals in 82 matches for Switzerland, has only played 11 minutes for Liverpool this season so far. After appearing as a substitute in the Community Shield, the winger was on the bench for all of the club’s matches.

Despite this, the 27-year-old wants to keep on fighting for his place in the squad and Liverpool fans have been impressed by his devotion to the club. Here are some of the tweets from the Reds fans appreciating Shaqiri.

Thats commitment and good on him hes a likeable infectious character — bob (@RobG75436932) August 30, 2019

Doesn’t sound like a guy falling out with the coach, does it? hahaha Get in, Shaq — Matheus Sousa (@ma95sousa) August 30, 2019

Good lad. Club before country — Zenny75LFC ?????? (@Zenny75L) August 30, 2019

Now eyes ? at Klopp let’s see . — ZAGA (@zzaga) August 30, 2019

Klopp has to play him, giving everything for us the lad — Haydn (@haydnstpierre1) August 30, 2019

Shaqiri has made 31 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Stoke City for a transfer fee of £13.5 million according to BBC. So far, the Swiss international has scored 6 goals and has provided 5 assists for the Reds.

Given the quality Klopp has at his disposal, it will be difficult for the winger to find game time this season apart from Cup matches. However, the Liverpool manager will be pleased with Shaqiri’s devotion to the club.

As far as the national team is concerned, the match against Ireland might be tough but Gibraltar is a team Switzerland can very easily get the better of. Hence, the Red Crosses can do without Shaqiri for these two matches. They are currently third in their qualifying group behind Republic of Ireland and Denmark, both of whom have played more matches than them.