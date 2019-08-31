Lazaar set for imminent Newcastle Utd exit ahead of Euro transfer deadline

Newcastle Utd have reportedly agreed to ship out Achraf Lazaar as he is set to join Cosenza on loan for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old joined the Magpies in 2016 but has gone on to make just 10 appearances for the club while he was also sent out on loan to Benevento during that time.

Having had more joy during spells in Italy, it appears as though the defender is set for another stint there as The Mag report, via Gianluca Di Marzio, that he is set to join Cosenza on loan for the season.

It’s added that a medical is expected to be undertaken imminently, although there are question marks over the Italian side’s ability to pay his wages, and so perhaps Newcastle could be forced to contribute.

It seems like a bizarre move in many ways, as given Cosenza are a Serie B side, it could be argued that Lazaar may have been able to find a better option. However, it seems as though Newcastle could be ready to bid farewell in the coming days.