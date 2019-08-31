The top two in the Championship clash at Elland Road this afternoon as Swansea City take on Leeds Utd. Which side will be top of the Championship at 5pm?

How to Watch Leeds Utd v Swansea City Live Streaming

Bet365 are live streaming a number of games through their website this afternoon – please follow the on screen instructions to access the live streaming options here : All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. Country restrictions apply 18+ begambleaware

What Time does Leeds v Swansea kickoff?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 31st August 2019

Where is Leeds v Swansea being played?

The match is being played at Elland Road, Leeds, England.

Leeds v Swansea Prediction

Both these sides have begun their Championship campaigns with aplomb, remaining unbeaten and giving fans a reason to be optimistic so early in the season.

The Lilywhites have continued where they left off last term, looking in formidable form and Marcelo Bielsa’s once again look early candidates for promotion. Four wins and a draw has seen Leeds reach the top of the table, albeit on goal difference from today’s opponents.

Leeds demolished Stoke City 3-0 away last week and at home should prove to be a difficult side to break down.

Swansea City themselves have made a promising start to their season despite being fancied to struggle. Early days, but manager Steve Cooper must be happy with the limited budget. The Swans are currently the league’s top goalscorers, having smashed 11 goals already this season.

A remarkable feat, considering the club lost Daniel James to Manchester Utd and Ollie McBurnie to Sheffield Utd. Much of that is down to Spaniard Borja Baston, who has found th net five times and finally showing signs of his potential after arriving in a £15m deal when the Swans were in the Premier League.

Despite transfer speculation, Andre Ayew still remains at the club and has featured recently, showing a touch of class in this division.

This should be an entertaining game between two quality sides in the second tier of English football, with Leeds priced up as 4/7 for the home win, while Swansea do offer that hint of value at the much larger price of 5/1.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions

To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Watch and bet geo restrictions apply – funded account required & bet must have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify to access streams. 18+ Begambleaware