Nathaniel Phillips said that Jurgen Klopp helped him secure a loan move to 2. Bundesliga side Vfb Stuttgart.

The 22-year-old made three appearances for Liverpool during pre-season. He then signed a long-term contract with the Reds and immediately made a loan move to Stuttgart.

Phillips said that Klopp played an important role in him securing the move. The 22-year-old told Bild: “I told Jurgen Klopp about a few offers I had, Stuttgart was not one of them at that time. Jurgen was not enthusiastic about the options and I think he called Sven Mislintat shortly after our meeting.

“Klopp congratulated me on this move and he immediately wrote me a message on his phone: ‘Good club, great city, my birthplace, I wish you a great time.”

Phillips has so far featured in every game for Vfb Stuttgart, making his debut in the club’s DFB-Pokal match against Hansa. He made his first start for Die Roten in their goalless draw against Erzgebirge some days back.

Stuttgart faced relegation to the German 2nd Division after finishing 16th in the Bundesliga last season and will be hoping to make a top-flight return next season. The club are currently 4th in the table and play their next match against Vfl Bochum on Monday.

Phillips will certainly receive a lot of first-team opportunities this season and who knows, maybe this experience could help the 22-year-old find more game time with Liverpool next season.