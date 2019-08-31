Man Utd defender Matteo Darmian is reportedly undergoing his medical ahead of a move to Parma on Saturday, as he edges ever closer to an exit.

As noted by respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the 29-year-old is set for a return to Italy after a deal was agreed between the two clubs over a €1.5m switch, while the Italian international is expected to pen a three-year deal.

SEE MORE: ‘I’m sure we will see him back’ – Solskjaer confident Man Utd loanee will feature for club again

It appears as though an official announcement is now imminent for the versatile defensive ace, as Calciomercato reported on Saturday morning that he is now undergoing his medical and will likely then be unveiled as Parma’s latest summer signing in the coming hours or days once the formalities are all completed.

Should the move now go through as expected, it will end a disappointing spell at Man Utd for Darmian, especially given he arrived at Old Trafford in 2015 with high expectations and hopes.

United signed him after he had firmly established himself as a regular for both Torino and Italy, and he featured heavily in his first year in Manchester after making 39 appearances across all competitions.

However, his role gradually diminished thereafter as he eventually made just seven appearances last season and has seemingly remained lower down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this year.

In turn, an exit would make sense for all parties concerned, and based on the reports above, it would seem as though a departure is now imminent for Darmian.