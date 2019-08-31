More Rangers players feature in combined Old Firm XI as it’s clear where Celtic’s problems lie

It seems customary when creating a combined XI of two rival teams that you select a 4-4-2 and try to keep it as even as possible. Admittedly this is a fairly even split of players but it shows where the strengths of each team lie.

If you went back a couple of years it would be easy to only include one or two Rangers players in a combined team, the fact they now outnumber Celtic shows just how far Steven Gerrard’s men have come.

Here is how they would line up:

The main problem for Neil Lennon’s men this season will be the defence, they always looked a bit suspect anyway and lost Boyata and Lustig over the Summer. Christopher Jullien could prove to be a great signing but hasn’t shown much yet while their full back areas look weak.

Conversely Rangers are fairly solid throughout the team without any obvious weak spots. Borna Barisic is the obvious weak spot in the team but his ability going forward and set piece delivery still makes him a useful player.

Celtic’s midfield is where they are strongest and where they need to dominate Rangers tomorrow if they have any chance of winning. Scott Brown and Callum McGregor are an outstanding partnership and have the ability to control any game in this league.

It will be interesting to see if Gerrard starts Jermaine Defoe and Alfred Morelos tomorrow, or if one will have to miss out. Morelos is the better player but his Old Firm appearances so far have featured only red cards and horrible misses.

Rangers expect to win every game, especially when they play at home so a win for them tomorrow could send the clearest signal yet that Celtic’s reign as champions could be coming to an end.