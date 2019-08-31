Neymar willing to pay €20m of his own money to force Barca transfer as another bid is rejected

It’s pleasing that there’s yet another development in this Neymar to Barcelona story, just when you thought every single possibility had been exhausted. According to reports in France he is now willing to sink some of his own money into Barca’s efforts to re-sign him.

Get French Football News tweeted the news reported by L’Equipe that suggests Neymar is willing to pay €20m of his own money to help push the move through:

L’Équipe confirm claims that Neymar is willing to pay €20m of his own money to help meet PSG’s demands of Barcelona. The proposed deal of €130m + Ivan Rakitic + Jean-Clair Todibo + Ousmane Dembélé on loan was not accepted by all parties. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 31, 2019

They also go on to report that a recent bid which involved cash and three players going to Paris was not accepted either.

A BBC report yesterday indicated that Barcelona were looking to send Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo on permanent deals and Ousmane Dembele on loan as part of any deal but the tweet indicates that was rejected.

The news that Neymar is willing to pay so much money to try and force the move is even more fascinating when you consider his history with the Catalans and the fact he tried to sue them for a loyalty bonus after moving to France.

The BBC reported at the time that Neymar was looking for €26m in the claim.

Despite these latest developments there is still no indication that a deal is close to being agreed.