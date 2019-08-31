Some Manchester United fans were deeply disappointed with the side’s performance against relegation candidates Southampton in this afternoon’s 1-1 draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got off to a flying start after Welshman Dan James continued his purple patch of form by handing the Red Devils the lead in the 10th minute with a spectacular strike.

Take a look at James’ stunning opener here.

United maintained control for the remainder of the first-half but couldn’t extend their lead.

Just over ten minutes into the second-half, Southampton drew level after Jannik Vestegaard towered over Victor Lindelof to head the ball into the back of the net.

Check out the goal here.

United were given the chance to pile on the pressure against the Saints when Kevin Danso was shown a second yellow card and sent off for a clumsy challenge on Scott McTominay.

The best chance of the late stages of the game fell to substitute Mason Greenwood, the ace forced a quality save out of Angus Gunn with a stinging effort from outside the box.

Today’s unflattering performance follows the side’s shock defeat against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Here’s some reaction from fans to the team’s performance:

All that talk in pre season and we can’t score against 10 man Southampton — Jerry ?? (@JezzaSZN) August 31, 2019

seasons over already. boring counter football, another embarrassing performance, PE teacher as a manager can’t wait till ole gets sacked and we bin rashford, lingard and lindelof — Brad (@ffsBrads) August 31, 2019

Mourinho once said finishing 2nd with this Team was his biggest achievement. He was damn right. And Olé is a joke. We have players like Chong and Greenwood in bench who could have made a difference and he brings Matic and Lingard when it’s 1-1. SMH. — Saimon Odari (@Odari123) August 31, 2019

You know the meaning of shit? We’re shitter than shit. Pile of shit. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) August 31, 2019

Absolutely pathetic performance. Zero creativity in that midfield whilst going forward against ten men!Nemanja Matic is not a Manchester United player. Woeful. — Cal Kerr (@Calkerr10) August 31, 2019

Ole isn’t fucking good enough I’m sorry — Obi-Wan Bissaka (@alexiszyn) August 31, 2019

Another dissapointing result, didn’t come out in the second half, poor from Lindelof again getting beaten in the air, and toothless even against 10 men. Really worrying. — J.A.O ? (@JuanAnderOnly) August 31, 2019

It’s surprising to see that some fans are turning on Solskjaer after today’s performance, the Norwegian’s task of rebuilding his beloved side is looking a lot more difficult than first expect.

Southampton put in a resilient performance this afternoon but this doesn’t change the fact that the Red Devils should’ve come away with a comfortable victory today.

Solskjaer’s side will struggle to return to their former glory and finish in the top four if they can’t dispatch of the sides in the bottom half with ease.

Perhaps this afternoon’s display is just another reminder of how far United are behind the rest of their top six rivals.