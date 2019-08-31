Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update on key Man City defender Aymeric Laporte, and it’s doesn’t seem to be good news for the Frenchman.

Man City cruised to a 4-0 win over Brighton at home today, with Guardiola’s men going top of the league as a result.

However, the match itself was overshadowed by an injury that was sustained by Laporte, as the centre-back was forced off on a stretcher during the first half after picking up a problem with his knee.

And following this incident, and the match itself, it doesn’t seem as if Laporte will be playing many minutes for City any time soon if Guardiola’s words are anything to go off.

As per Goal, when speaking about the 25-year-old after his side’s win against Brighton, Guardiola stated “He has gone to the hospital. Tomorrow we will know exactly what he has. I think he will be out for a while.”

If Laporte ends up sitting out for an extended period of time due to this injury, it’ll come as a huge blow for City, who’ll have to do without one of their most important players for god-knows how long.

Laporte has been one of City’s most consistent and key players since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018, with the centre-back proving to play a crucial role on his side’s Premier League title win last year.

Given that City have John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi to pick from at centre-back, this injury won’t be the end of the world for Guardiola’s side.

However, if the Former Bilbao man ends up being out for a number of weeks or months, it’ll certainly be bad news for the reigning champions.