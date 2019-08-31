Real Madrid have been given until midnight tonight in order to seal a move for Spurs and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Daily Mail have noted that Real are in the hunt for the Dane, with Los Blancos set to have to bid at least £50M (€55M) if they are to sign the Tottenham star this summer.

And now, it seems like Zidane and Co are running out of time in their attempts to bring the former Ajax man to the Spanish capital ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to AS, Pochettino has given any club interested in Eriksen until tonight if they want to sign Eriksen, with the report also linking Real with an interest in the Danish international as well.

As per the report, Pochettino has stated that “the good thing is if nothing happens on Saturday. Because Sunday’s the game and it’s not going to happen on Monday – there’d be no real time to do something. On Saturday we are going to know if Christian is going to be with us or not.”

Given this, it seems like Real are going to have to strike a deal for Eriksen at some point on Saturday if they are to be successful in their pursuit of the 27-year-old.

Eriksen has been one of the best players in the Premier League for a fair few seasons now, thus we can easily see why Real are so keen to sign him.

The Danish star can both score goals and creative from midfield with ease, a type of player Los Blancos could definitely do with in the middle of the park given their options in that area.

Will Real end up making a move today to try and bring Eriksen to the Santiago Bernabeu? Looks like we’ll find out soon enough…