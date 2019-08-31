Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side have matched an unwanted record that is 27 years old after their unflattering draw against Southampton today.

Manchester United’s collection of just 5 points from their opening 4 Premier League games is the club’s worst return since the start of the 1992/93 season.

United got off to a flying start after Dan James’ spectacular effort in the 10th minute of the clash. Take a look here.

The Red Devils failed to show clinical finishing and they were punished early in the second-half after Jannik Vestegaard towered over Victor Lindelof to head the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the unflattering record that’s been matched below, via Opta

United have collected 5 points in the opening 4 games of the Premier League this season – their worst start since 1992-93 (four points). #mufc [Opta] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) August 31, 2019

Hopeful United fans will however remember that the side went on to win the league in the 92/93 season. Despite this, it doesn’t look as though the new-look United side will have enough to challenge for the title alongside rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Liverpool and City are steamrolling the rest of the league and this season could be another two-horse title race.

The team’s overall performance this afternoon was blasted by these fans, with some questioning Solskjaer’s ability to lead the side.

United’s clash against Leicester City next weekend has now become a must-win match for the side. Stakes will be high with marquee signing Harry Maguire facing off against his former club.