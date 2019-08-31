Tottenham team news: Blow for Pochettino as quintet set to miss Arsenal clash

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is facing a selection headache ahead of his side’s clash with Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday.

The two sides meet at the Emirates on Sunday evening as they will be desperate to not only pick up three points for themselves, but also deal a blow to their rivals as they both look set to battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League again this season.

In order to have the best possible chance of doing that, both coaches will have been eager to have full squads to pick from, but unfortunately for Pochettino, that doesn’t appear to be the case for him.

As noted by the club in their tweets below, up to five players could miss the Arsenal clash with Eric Dier emerging as a doubt due to a hip problem, while Tanguy Ndombele, Kyle-Walker Peters, Ryan Sessegnon and Juan Foyth are all set to miss out.

That’s far from an ideal scenario for Pochettino for such a big game, and so he’ll be hoping for others to step up and deliver to ensure that they don’t miss the presence of the names mentioned below.

As noted by the Independent, the Argentine tactician will seemingly have solutions available in midfield in particular, with Dele Alli being tipped to return from his own injury problem while Christian Eriksen and Giovani Lo Celso are also said to be at his disposal.

Time will tell what XI the Tottenham boss goes with, but he certainly has decisions to make as Unai Emery will look to take advantage of any setbacks and ensure that Arsenal secure all three points, which could see them move five points ahead of their rivals at this early stage in the campaign.