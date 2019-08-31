16-year-old Ansu Fati scored his first ever professional goal for Barcelona this afternoon, as he drew the Blaugrana level against Osasuna.

After going into half time 1-0 down following an early goal, Barca quickly found themselves level just after the break through Fati.

Welcome to Barcelona Ansu Fati. Stories like this are written in the stars ? ?? pic.twitter.com/oTJRx9aTYr — ????? (@Yomi_Jinxx) August 31, 2019

Following a cross into the box from the right wing, Fati powered his header at goal, finding the bottom corner in the process.

What a start to life in Barcelona’s first team for the teenager!

Pictures via Bien Sports