Video: 16-year-old Ansu Fati scores brilliant header for Barcelona vs Osasuna as Blaugrana draw level

FC Barcelona
16-year-old Ansu Fati scored his first ever professional goal for Barcelona this afternoon, as he drew the Blaugrana level against Osasuna.

After going into half time 1-0 down following an early goal, Barca quickly found themselves level just after the break through Fati.

Following a cross into the box from the right wing, Fati powered his header at goal, finding the bottom corner in the process.

What a start to life in Barcelona’s first team for the teenager!

