16-year-old Ansu Fati scored his first ever professional goal for Barcelona this afternoon, as he drew the Blaugrana level against Osasuna.
After going into half time 1-0 down following an early goal, Barca quickly found themselves level just after the break through Fati.
Welcome to Barcelona Ansu Fati. Stories like this are written in the stars
16 years old.
Came on 5 mins ago.
Ladies and gentlemen, Ansu Fati.
Ansu Fati Header Goal vs osasuna Barcelona 1 osasuna 1
Following a cross into the box from the right wing, Fati powered his header at goal, finding the bottom corner in the process.
What a start to life in Barcelona’s first team for the teenager!
