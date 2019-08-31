Video: Ansu Fati scores ridiculous in-air backheel goal in Barcelona training ahead of Osasuna clash

Ansu Fati showed exactly why Ernesto Valverde has included him in Barcelona’s squad to take on Osasuna this weekend, as he scored a brilliant flying backheel in training.

Barca take on newly-promoted Osasuna in Pamplona this afternoon, as they look to build on the 5-2 win they managed against Real Betis last week.

Video: Ansu Fati in the final training session before the game against Osasuna ? [fcb] pic.twitter.com/TKCB5sfSLu — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 31, 2019

And ahead of this clash, it seems like Ansu Fati has been doing all he can in order to try and impress Valverde and Co in training.

As seen in the above video, Fati scored a superb in-air backheel goal in training ahead of Saturday’s clash, with the 16-year-old showing why Valverde is willing to trust him so far this season.

Pictures courtesy of FC Barcelona