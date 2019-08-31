Video: Arthur Melo bags sublime finish as Barcelona complete 2nd half turnaround vs Osasuna

Barcelona finally managed to take the lead vs Osasuna this afternoon, after substitute Arthur Melo bagged himself a fine finish following Ansu Fati’s equaliser.

Just after the break, Barca finally scored thanks to a brilliant header from Fati, with Valverde’s men then taking the lead around 15 minutes later.

After winning the ball back high up the pitch, it eventually fell to Arthur, who cut in on his right before firing home to hand the away side the lead.

Brilliant finish from the Brazilian in his first game of the season!

Pictures via Bein Sports