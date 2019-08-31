Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jermaine Jenas feels that Manchester City fear Liverpool and will lose both fixtures against the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already faced City once in the Community Shield which the latter won on penalties. However, Liverpool did put on a tough fight, particularly in the second half. In fact, Mohamed Salah nearly scored a stoppage-time winner only for Kyle Walker to make a heroic clearance.

While speaking on BBC, Jenas said that Liverpool could win both matches against Manchester City this season.

It’s no secret that Liverpool and Manchester City are currently the top two teams in the Premier League. Last season, only one point separated the two teams. This year, there is every possibility of another highly competitive title race between the two teams.

So far, both teams have gone unbeaten in the league and we are yet to see them at their best.