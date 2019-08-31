Menu

Video: Jadon Sancho’s superb assist for Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin

Jadon Sancho showed off his impressive passing ability by picking out talisman Paco Alcacer for Borussia Dortmund today in their clash against Union Berlin.

Jadon Sancho pulled off some magic to help draw Borussia Dortmund level against Union Berlin. Lucien Favre’s side went behind but Sancho’s work ensured that the German giants were back on level terms after less than three minutes.

In the 25th minute of the clash, Dortmund hero Marco Reus played the ball into Sancho and the 19-year-old played a perfect first time cross into the path of Paco Alcacer.

The Spaniard tapped the ball into the back of the net to equalise.

It’s very rare that we see attacking players with a lethal ability in front of goal, as well as the ability to string together assists. The Manchester City academy graduate is one of the best young players in the world.

Check out Sancho’s assist below:

According to Don Balon, Sancho is a target for Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s side see the ace as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

The Sun also recently reported that Sancho is a prime target for Manchester United next summer.

England fans will love to see that Sancho is heading into the International break with frightening form. The ace has looked exciting for the Three Lions since being given a chance by Gareth Southgate.

