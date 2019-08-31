Jadon Sancho showed off his impressive passing ability by picking out talisman Paco Alcacer for Borussia Dortmund today in their clash against Union Berlin.

Jadon Sancho pulled off some magic to help draw Borussia Dortmund level against Union Berlin. Lucien Favre’s side went behind but Sancho’s work ensured that the German giants were back on level terms after less than three minutes.

In the 25th minute of the clash, Dortmund hero Marco Reus played the ball into Sancho and the 19-year-old played a perfect first time cross into the path of Paco Alcacer.

The Spaniard tapped the ball into the back of the net to equalise.

It’s very rare that we see attacking players with a lethal ability in front of goal, as well as the ability to string together assists. The Manchester City academy graduate is one of the best young players in the world.

Check out Sancho’s assist below:

Just your weekly Jadon Sancho assist ? The England winger put a goal on a plate for Pace Alcacer… He now has two goals and three assists in less than three Bundesliga games ? pic.twitter.com/sVrE7yu1bv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 31, 2019

Paco Alcacer with the immediate answer for Dortmund, and it's all even in Berlin! #FCUBVB pic.twitter.com/XqT4pO8q3V — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 31, 2019

4eme but pour Alcacer et 3ème passe décisive pour crackito Sancho en Bundesliga. Ces 2 hommes vont uriner sur le Barca ( ? j’aime le Barca mais au vu du début de saison Dortmund c’est bien au dessus) pic.twitter.com/3VuEwyU7CG — M. ?????? (@DZmafiia13) August 31, 2019

According to Don Balon, Sancho is a target for Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s side see the ace as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

The Sun also recently reported that Sancho is a prime target for Manchester United next summer.

England fans will love to see that Sancho is heading into the International break with frightening form. The ace has looked exciting for the Three Lions since being given a chance by Gareth Southgate.